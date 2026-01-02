Kutra (Sundargarh): A tusker reportedly entered a government primary school in Badgaon forest area under Panchara panchayat of Kutra block in Sundargarh district late on New Year’s night, causing extensive damage to school property and food supplies.

School closed for holidays, incident occurs on eve of reopening

The incident occurred at the Government Primary School, Kulser, when the institution was closed for Christmas and New Year holidays. On the night of January 1, just hours before the school was scheduled to reopen, the elephant strayed into the school premises.

Government Primary School, Kulser, Sundargarh district, Odisha Photograph: (Sambad)

Wall and classroom door smashed

According to sources, the tusker first broke the school’s boundary wall to gain entry. It then damaged the door of a classroom but, finding no food inside, moved towards the storage area.

An elephant breaks school godown, kitchen door in Sundargarh district Photograph: (Sambad)

Kitchen targeted after failed attempt at store room

After failing to break open the godown where rice was stored, the elephant entered the school kitchen. It broke the kitchen door, consumed rice from three sacks, and trampled and destroyed the remaining stock.

Banana plantation near school also damaged

The rampage did not end there. The tusker also damaged banana plants and consumed ripe bananas from a garden located near the school premises, leaving behind significant destruction.

Teachers alert Forest department

Teachers who arrived at the school on Saturday morning were shocked to see the scale of devastation and immediately informed the Forest Department. Forest officials soon reached the spot and carried out an on-site assessment.

Demand for compensation

Teachers have demanded prompt compensation after assessment of the losses by the Forest Department. Following the incident, fear of elephant movement has resurfaced among local residents.

Tusker currently in Nuagaon forest

Forest officials said the tusker is currently believed to be in the Nuagaon forest area, and steps are being taken to monitor its movement to prevent further incidents.