Dhenkanal: Atleast four persons sustained critical injuries following a head-on collision between an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus and a truck in Odisha's Dhenkanal district in the wee hours today. The mishap took place on NH 149 near Domuhani in Parjang police limits at around 3 am.

The injured victims include three passengers onboard the OSRTC bus and the truck driver. They were rushed to the nearest hospital after police arrived at the accident site.

Truck crashed into OSRTC bus on NH 149

As per reports, the OSRTC bus was heading from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela when a speeding coal-laden truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it. The collision was so severe that the truck was completely destroyed. The front end of the passenger bus too sustained serious damage. Three persons onboard the bus were grievously injured. The truck driver too sustained major injuries.

Parjang police, on getting information, rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Those injured were immediately taken to the local hospital. But doctors later referred them to other hospitals after their condition deteriorated. The exact reason behind the collision is not known yet.

A case has been registered and police are probing circumstances that led to the mishap.

