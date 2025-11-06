Koraput: A bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) was completely gutted after catching fire at Salur Ghat on the Odisha-Andhra border today.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Jeypore when it caught fire. Fortunately, all passengers on board managed to escape without injuries.

According to preliminary information, the bus caught fire possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

Fire services personnel from the nearby station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. However, by the time the flames were doused, the vehicle had been completely damaged.

Authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.