Baripada: In a shocking incident, a young girl reportedly attempted suicide by hanging herself after being reprimanded by her mother over studies in Betnoti in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. She was rescued by family members and rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place at Manatapal village in Muktapur panchayat within Betnoti police limits late in the afternoon on Wednesday. While the exact cause of the suicide bid is under investigation, preliminary probe suggested a tiff with parents over studies.

As per reports, the victim, a college-going student, got into a fight with her mother over her studies on Wednesday. When she was admonished for neglecting her academics, the girl got into a fit of rage. In a bid to end her life, she went to her room and hung herself from the fan with her stole. Her parents entered the room just in time and somehow managed to rescue her. They rushed her to Betnoti hospital but as the girl's condition was critical, doctors referred her to the district headquarters hospital.

Victim rushed to hospital in critical state

Official authorities informed that the girl is undergoing treatment. The incident has sparked concern over youths resorting to extreme measures over trivial issues, their lack of emotional regulation and the need for mental health awareness across all age groups.

