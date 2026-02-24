Puri: The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the long-pending inventory of ornaments belonging to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar has been finalised, with the approval of the Odisha government.

Following official clearance, the SOP was formally submitted before the presiding deity at the Jagannath Temple, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief AdministratorArabinda Padhee on Tuesday.

SOP cleared after multi-level review

The prepared SOP was discussed in detail by the High-Level Committee, the Law Sub-Committee, and subsequently by Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. The Chief Minister and the Law Minister had earlier reviewed the guidelines before final approval by the state government.

Temple Managing Committee to decide date and auspicious time for inventory

The Temple Managing Committee will take a final call on the date and auspicious timing (muhurat) for the ornament inventory. A detailed schedule has already been prepared, keeping in view the expected crowd of devotees. The process is planned to begin before Niladri Bije, Padhee shared details while responding to media queries.

Two-tier team structure for inventory process

Two teams will oversee the inventory exercise—a Supervising Team and a Handling Team. The Chief Administrator of the temple will supervise the process. In his absence, the Deputy Chief Administrator will take charge, followed by the Niti Administrator if both are unavailable.

The Supervising Team will consist of three members, while the Handling Team will have 10 members drawn from temple administration, sevayats, experts in ornament identification, and representatives from financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Representatives from State Bank of India (SBI) will also be included, with two selected from an approved list. Puri Gajapati Maharaja may be part of the Handling Team if he wants.

Strict monitoring and documentation

The entire inventory process will be conducted under CCTV surveillance, with complete videography and photography. All participants will be required to maintain strict confidentiality. Ornaments will be stored in separate, pre-prepared secure chests after documentation.

Step-by-step inventory plan

The inventory will be carried out in phases—first the section of Ratna Bhandar which is being reguaraly used, followed by the outer chamber of Ratna Bhandar, and finally the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar. The key of the inner Ratna Bhandar will be deposited in the treasury at the end of each day and retrieved again for the next session.

Older inventories, including records from 1978 (which took 72 days) and ornaments traced to 1885 and 1982, will be cross-verified during the process.

Devotee access and ritual continuity

During the inventory, devotees will be allowed darshan only from outside the sanctum. Only designated servitors will be permitted inside to perform daily rituals. The inventory will remain suspended on special religious days.

Report to state government

Once completed, the final inventory list will be submitted to the Temple Managing Committee and then forwarded to the state government.

Inventory to begin soon

The exact date and auspicious time for commencement will be announced after the next Managing Committee meeting, scheduled for next week.