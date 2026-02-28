Repatriation carried out on Chief Minister’s direction

Bhubaneswar: Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Odisha Government has successfully facilitated the safe return of six Odia youths who had been stranded in Thailand after facing difficulties at their workplace.

Last two youths arrive safely in Odisha

While four of the youths were brought back to Odisha on February 21, 2026, the remaining two arrived safely on Friday. They have been identified as Prashant Kumar Rout of Upulei village and Jashobant Sahoo of Kujipur village under Rajkanika block in Kendrapara district.

Victims of job-related distress abroad

The six youths — Bijay Kumar Swain, Hemanta Kumar Behera, Jayanta Kumar Malik, Jashobant Sahoo and Prashant Kumar Rout from Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district, along with Manaranjan Sahoo from Chandabali block of Bhadrak district — had travelled to Thailand in August 2025 to work in a plywood company.

However, they reportedly faced severe hardships, including non-payment of wages by the company owner. Left in distress, they approached the Odisha Government seeking help to return home.

Multi-agency coordination ensured safe return

Following the appeal, coordinated efforts were undertaken by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner of Odisha in New Delhi, the Directorate of Odisha Paribar under the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department, and the district administrations of Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

Through this collective effort, all six youths were safely repatriated to Odisha.

Returnees thank government for timely help

After their return, the youths expressed gratitude to the Odisha Government for its timely intervention and support, acknowledging the authorities for ensuring their safe homecoming after months of uncertainty abroad.