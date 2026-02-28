Phulbani: In a shocking incident, a police constable was brutally assaulted in a crowded area in broad daylight near the Sai Temple in Phulbani in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

Preliminary reports revealed that two allegedly intoxicated youths tried to kill a police constable by assaulting him with sharp-edged weapons and a heavy weighing scale weight. The injured constable, Manoranjan Sabat, was in civilian attire when the attack took place. The accused, identified as Santosh Pradhan and Anjan Swain of Salunki Sahi in Phulbani, got into an argument with the constable before violently assaulting him. In an inebriated state, the duo allegedly knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him on the face, neck, and chest. They also attacked him with a knife and a heavy weighing weight, leaving him critically injured.

Journalists rush to rescue

Though several people witnessed the assault, none initially intervened due to fear. Later, a group of journalists who were having tea nearby rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack. With the help of locals, they managed to overpower the two accused and handed them over to the police. The injured constable was immediately shifted to the Phulbani district headquarters hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

Police from Phulbani Town Station have arrested both accused and registered a case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, residents have questioned their own safety if a police officer can be attacked so brazenly. There have been growing demands for strict action against drunkards and criminal elements operating in the town.

