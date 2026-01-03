Bhubaneswar: Leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik on his birth centenary today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi formally inaugurated the birth centenary celebration of Patnaik in the capital city here.

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, former minister Niranjan Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Odisha Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress MPs Randeep Surjewala and Saptagiri Ulaka and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Debi Prasad Mishra among others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described Patnaik as a legend in Odisha politics.

“Janaki Babu and Biju Babu were the legends in Odisha politics. Janaki Babu had played a vital role in the state politics from 1971 to 2009. He had served as the Chief Minister of Odisha thrice. Janaki Babu was the Governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014. He was an efficient administrator,” said the Chief Minister while remembering Janaki Ballabh’s four-decade-long political career.

Majhi also recounted Patnaik’s tenure as the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly from 2004 to 2009.

“Janaki Babu was the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly during Naveen Patnaik’s second term as Odisha Chief Minister. I was then the government Deputy Chief Whip and had the opportunity to work with Janaki Babu. Young leaders should learn from his long political career,” he said.

On the occasion, Majhi highlighted the contributions of Janaki Ballabh in the development of industrial sector in Odisha.

“Janaki Babu had played a key role in the development of industrial sector in Odisha. He had called for setting up of a thousand industries in the state in 1,000 days during his tenure as the Chief Minister. Besides, he was instrumental in the White Revolution in the state by setting up of Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED),” stated the Chief Minister.

BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also highlighted Janaki Ballabh’s contributions towards the development of Odisha. “Former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik will be remembered for his contributions towards the development of Odisha and its people,” Naveen said in social media posting while paying tributes to the legendary leader.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader and former minister Niranjan Patnaik described Janaki Ballabh as the torchbearer of Odia Asmita (pride). “Janaki Ballabh was the first Chief Minister to ensure a stable government in Odisha. Besides, he was well-known for his literary skills and intellectual ability. The industrial sector, particularly the MSME, had witnessed rapid development during his tenure as Odisha Chief Minister,” said the Congress leader.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and several other leaders also paid tributes to Janaki Ballabh on the occasion.