Bhubaneswar: The civic authorities in the Odisha capital here will charge user fee from people for door-to-door collection of garbage.

The households, commercial entities and government offices under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to pay the user fee for disposal of the garbage generated on their premises.

The BMC will charge user fee from residential households, guesthouses, hostels, shops in shopping malls, shops at haats, roadside vendors, godowns & warehouses, hotels, restaurants, open party plots, dhabas, sweet shops, coffee shops, wine shops, big fast-food chains, educational institutions, healthcare units, cinema halls & multiplexes, beauty parlor, saloon, spa, Kalyan Mandap, festival hall, industries, printing presses, government & private offices, petrol pumps, bus stands and railway stations for collection of garbage from their door step.

“The user fee will be charged for daily door-to-door collection of waste, their segregation as well as transportation and maintaining cleanliness in the localities,” said the BMC.

The user fee will vary on the basis of the size of the household buildings and the commercial entities and the volume of garbage generated on their premises, it added.

“The user fee will be collected as per the relevant by-laws. The people can collect detailed information regarding the user fee through the SAFA App or special WhatsApp (7653011832),” said the BMC.