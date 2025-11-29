Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Friday sharply criticised the BJP government’s supplementary budget, alleging that it fails to meet public expectations and offers no significant roadmap for Odisha’s development.

Reacting to the supplementary budget presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Friday, Patnaik said the proposal does little to inspire confidence in the state’s economic direction.

“The first full-year budget of the new BJP government shows no major infrastructure project or new vision that was anticipated,” Patnaik wrote on X, accusing the government of pushing Odisha towards fiscal austerity.

He claimed that administrative expenses were being curtailed while the state’s debt burden continued to rise.

The BJD chief questions allocation, cites ‘negligible focus’ on infrastructure

The supplementary budget earmarks Rs 17,440 crore for 2025–26, with allocations directed toward farmers’ welfare, women and child development, healthcare, and infrastructure.

However, Patnaik argued that the government had allocated only Rs 900 crore to the Public Works Department, saying it offered little beyond minor urban infrastructure initiatives.

“This appears to be a ploy to hide declining central grants and revenue shortfalls,” he alleged. “Rather than benefiting the people, the budget misleads them.”

Chief Minister Majhi tabled the supplementary budget comprising:

Rs 13,716 crore for programme expenditure

Rs 3,389 crore for administrative expenditure

Rs 171 crore for the State Disaster Response Fund

Rs 164 crore under transfers from the state

The BJP government had earlier presented the annual budget of ₹2.90 lakh crore for the 2025–26 fiscal on February 17.