Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to hike the monthly assistance for folk artistes in Odisha under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana’.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made this announcement while gracing the 48th state-level convention of ‘Pala’ artistes at Keonjhar today.

As per the decision, the folk artistes in the age group of 40 to 80 years will get the monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 each. Earlier, they were getting Rs 2,000 as assistance per month, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

Similarly, the state government has enhanced the monthly assistance for artistes above 80 years of age to Rs 3,500 from the existing Rs 2,500, added the CMO.

“The folk artistes are instrumental in promoting as well as safeguarding the culture of Odisha. Taking this into account, the state government has enhanced the monthly assistance for the artistes. The hike in the monthly assistance will benefit altogether 47,704 artistes and their families across Odisha,” stated the CMO.