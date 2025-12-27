Bhubaneswar: Motorists in Odisha can now clear their e-challans in both online and offline modes, announced the State Transport Authority (STA) today.

The STA has asked the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to accept cash payments from motorists for clearance of e-challans. It has also instructed the RTOs to deploy designated officials to facilitate offline clearance of e-challans.

The initiative is likely to benefit motorists who have not updated their mobile numbers and those residing in regions with poor internet connectivity.

The motorists can clear their e-challans online through the designated portal echallan.parivahan.gov.in, said the STA.

It is worth mentioning here that the motorists in Odisha rushed to clear their e-challans after the state government announced that vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) would be denied fuel at filling stations. However, the motorists will have to clear their pending e-challans before obtaining the PUCC.