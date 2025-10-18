Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to enforce a ‘No Gift Policy’ across all state government offices and public sector undertakings during festive occasions, following an Office Memorandum issued by the Central Government.

In a notification issued by the Finance Department on Friday, it was clarified that “no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals.”

All departments have been directed to strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the Government of India’s memorandum.

The move aligns with the Union Government’s September 19 directive aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential expenditure. As per the Centre’s order, no ministry, department, or government body is permitted to spend public funds on gifts or related items during Diwali or other festive celebrations.

