Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued a draft notification for upgradation of Chhatrapur Notified Area Council (NAC) in Ganjam district into a municipality.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department of the state government has issued the draft notification.

In the draft notification, the Governor of Odisha has proposed to specify the Chhatrapur NAC as a ‘Smaller Urban Area’ by exercising the power conferred upon him by the Constitution of India and the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950.

The Governor proposed to specify Chhatrapur NAC as a ‘Smaller Urban Area’ after considering various factors including population, density of population, revenue generation by the local administration, percentage of employment in non-agricultural activities and the economic importance of the area, said the notification.

The government has invited objections and suggestions from the residents of Chhatrapur within a period of 30 days of the publication of the draft notification in the Odisha Gazette.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced to upgrade Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur, Kabisurya Nagar and Polasara NACs in Ganjam into municipalities in August this year.

The state government had issued draft notifications for upgradation of Bhanjanagar, Kabisurya Nagar and Polasara NACs into municipalities on December 22.