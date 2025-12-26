Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to promote sustainability and reduce avoidable waste, the Ganjam district administration has directed all government offices to refrain from accepting flower bouquets, gifts and sweets during New Year and similar occasions.

District administration pushes sustainable greetings, appeals for citizen participation

Instead, visitors will be encouraged to take a sustainability pledge under a new initiative titled ‘My New Year Pledge to Mother Earth’.

The directive was issued by Collector & District Magistrate V. Keerthi Vasan as part of the district’s broader effort to foster environmentally responsible behaviour in official functioning and public engagement.

Why the Move: Reducing waste and plastic use

According to the district administration, the long-standing practice of presenting bouquets, mementoes and gift items—though well-intentioned—results in unnecessary expenditure and generates waste, particularly single-use plastics, thermocol, laminated paper and other non-recyclable materials.

“These materials place an avoidable burden on sanitation systems and the environment,” the letter noted, stressing the need to gently redirect goodwill towards actions that benefit future generations.

What Government offices have been asked to do

All offices in Ganjam district have been instructed to:

Decline bouquets, decorative gift items and sweets during New Year and other courtesy visits

Display notices at office entrances and reception areas explaining the sustainability initiative

Set up a pledge desk or stand with printed pledge cards or QR code posters

Invite visitors to take simple sustainability pledges, either offline or through an online platform

Visitors opting for the digital route can also download a ‘Sustainability Certificate’ upon submitting their pledge and are encouraged to share it on social media to amplify awareness.

Examples of sustainability pledges

The initiative promotes practical, everyday commitments such as:

Avoiding single-use plastic bags

Carrying refillable water bottles

Conserving electricity and water

Planting and nurturing trees

Reducing waste and practising recycling

Each visitor may choose one or more standard pledges or write a personalised commitment.

Monitoring impact and public reporting

For offline pledges, offices have been asked to periodically compile data on the number and types of pledges received and submit brief reports to the District Office. This will help document the initiative’s impact and communicate outcomes to the public.

Sustainability measures in daily office functioning

Beyond New Year greetings, the district has also mandated immediate, practical sustainability measures in routine official work, including:

Avoiding single-use plastic bottles in meetings and events

Using reusable bottles, steel or glass dispensers and washable cups

Minimising paper usage by promoting paperless work under OSWAS and double-sided printing

Maintaining indoor plants and office gardens as visible green actions

‘A small but significant cultural shift’

Clarifying the intent, the Collector said the initiative does not discourage goodwill or affection but seeks to channel it into responsible actions that contribute to a healthier environment for children and future generations.

Officials have been urged to lead by example and sensitise staff and stakeholders about the importance of this cultural shift towards sustainability.

Call for cooperation

All departments, including municipal bodies, sub-divisional offices, blocks and tahasils, have been asked to adhere to the instructions “in letter and spirit” to ensure the success of ‘My New Year Pledge to Mother Earth’.

The district administration concluded by wishing all officials and staff a happy and sustainable New Year 2026.