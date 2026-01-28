Bhubaneswar: Now, people can book rooms at Inspection Bungalows (IBs) of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Odisha capital as well as at Puri and Konark through a designated online portal.

Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today launched the online portal, e-IB, to digitize the booking process of PWD IBs at the three urban areas.

The platform will simplify the procedure of room booking and allotment in PWD IBs through a digital interface. The initiative will be beneficial for government officials as well as general public, said the Works Department.

Online room booking and cancellation facilities, availability of all booking-related information at a single point, ease of access from any location and the ability to track booking and allotment status online are the key features of the initiative.

“The initiative will be more transparent and accountable than the manual booking system. It will help eliminate delays in the booking process and play a significant role in providing services to the users in a simple, efficient and convenient manner,” added the department.

Notably, the capital city of Bhubaneswar, the Holy City of Puri and the seaside town Konark are the three major tourist destinations in Odisha. These three places witness the footfall of visitors round the year.