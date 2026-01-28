Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped locals late Tuesday night after a massive explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, killing one worker and leaving three others seriously injured. The blast, which took place at Narisho village under Balipatna police station limits in the Odisha Capital, was so powerful that it flattened the unit within seconds.

The deceased has been identified as Abhina Kandi, who succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The injured—Muna Bhoi, Pramod Sahu, and Ramesh Tiwadi—are reported to be in critical condition.

Blast heard miles away, factory reduced to rubble

As per preliminary information, the explosion occurred at around 10.30 pm, when firecracker production was allegedly underway inside the illegal unit. The impact of the blast was so severe that the sound was heard several miles away, sending shockwaves through nearby villages. Residents rushed out of their homes in fear and alerted the authorities after which police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Niali Fire services were pressed into service and managed to control the fire after considerable effort. The injured were initially admitted to Niali Hospital for treatment before being referred for advanced care due to the severity of their injuries.