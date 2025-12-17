Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is considering stricter punishment to deal with repeated violations inside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday, reacting to a viral photograph of Lord Jagannath taken inside the Srimandir.

Speaking on the incident, the minister said the government is concerned about repeated acts of indiscipline despite clear warnings from the temple administration. He said some people continue to defy rules and indulge in such activities, forcing the government to think about tougher legal provisions.

Harichandan said that those involved in such acts are not genuine devotees. They do not come for darshan but only to create drama and gain attention on social media, he said, adding that discussions have been held on how to stop such people by taking strict action against them.

The law minister said the existing law already has several penal provisions, but the government is now working on making certain changes to make the punishment more effective. He added that steps are being taken to completely ban photography, mobile phones, smart glasses and camera devices inside the temple, a provision that was not clearly included in the old law.

About the incident

The minister’s statement came after a photograph of Lord Jagannath on the Ratna Singhasan inside the Srimandir went viral on social media. The image, reportedly taken from close range, raised serious concerns about security arrangements at the shrine.

The incident sparked criticism from servitors, devotees and the general public, who questioned how such a photo could be taken despite strict checking at the temple gates. Mobile phones and cameras are strictly prohibited inside the Srimandir, and devotees are thoroughly screened before entry.

Following the outrage, devotees demanded a detailed investigation to identify how the phone entered the temple and who was responsible for the security lapse.

The Singhadwara police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.