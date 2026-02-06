Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has reopened the designated portal for accepting online applications for scholarships under the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana for the year 2025-26.

The Higher Education Department of the state government today issued a detailed schedule for the submission of applications by eligible students who had not applied for the scholarships earlier.

As per the schedule, the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and technical as well as professional students can submit their applications online for e-Medhabruti till February 26.

Similarly, the students can submit their applications for Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Bhasabruti Scheme and Gopabandhu Shikhya Sahayata Yojana of the state government by the same date.

The last date will not be extended further

“The portal has been reopened for submission of fresh online applications February 6 to 26, with no provision for further extension. Validation of applications by the Heads of Institutions and Principals concerned will be undertaken up to March 6,” said the Higher Education Department.

The department has also made it mandatory to upload required documents through DigiLocker, particularly for Non-SAMS students, to ensure timely verification of applications.

A separate merit list will be prepared at the Department level for applications received against the remaining vacancies, it added.

Students encountering difficulties during the online application process may refer to the FAQs available on the official scholarship portal or contact the Higher Education Department helpline numbers 0674-2396550, 0674-2391126, 0674-2391127 and 0674-2391128 on working days. Queries may also be addressed through email at [email protected].