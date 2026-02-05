Bhubaneswar: The state government has introduced a new scheme, Utkarsh ITI Yojana, for upgradation of Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Odisha.

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the state government has issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, altogether five Government ITIs across the state will be upgraded under the Utkarsh ITI Yojana.

“This scheme aims to upgrade Government ITIs by strengthening the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) ecosystem in the state. Five Government ITIs will be upgraded under the Utkrash ITI Yojana,” read the notification.

Utkarsh ITIs will have improved infra, modern equipment

These Utkarsh ITIs will be equipped with improved physical infrastructure, modern training equipment, smart classrooms, digital learning systems and industry-relevant trades aligned with current and emerging skill requirements, said the department.

The scheme aims to ensure equitable access to quality vocational education across regions, strengthen industry alignment and develop a skilled workforce responsive to technological advancements and evolving labour-market demands, it added.

The Government ITIs at Rourkela, Balangir, Ambaguda in Koraput, Puri and Rajkanika in Kendrapara will be upgraded as Utkarsh ITIs, reports said.