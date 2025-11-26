Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today launched the overseas scholarship scheme for SC and ST students in the state.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj launched the Videsh Siksha Bruti Scheme at an event in the capital city here. The scheme will be implemented from 2025-26 academic session, said the Higher Education Department.

According to the Department, SC&ST students can apply for scholarship under the scheme to pursue higher studies in foreign universities and institutions.

Eligibility criteria to avail scholarship under the scheme

SC and ST students having annual family income of Rs 12 lakh or below can apply for scholarship under the scheme.

Applicants must have secured admission into Postgraduate or Ph.D. programmes in Top 200 QS Ranking Foreign Universities/Institutions to become eligible under the scheme, said the Higher Education Department.

Applications will be invited twice a year—during July–August and December–January. Each year, 50 students will be awarded the scholarship.

Benefits under the Videsh Siksha Bruti scheme

In a year, altogether 10 students (4 PG and 6 PhD) will be provided the scholarship for engineering and technical studies.

Similarly, equal number of students (4 PG and 6 PhD) will be sanctioned scholarship under medical, agriculture, architecture and other technical courses.

Besides, 30 students (10 PG and 20 PHD) will get scholarships to pursue courses under the higher education.

Each selected student will receive a scholarship of upto Rs 25 lakh per year, added the Department.

34 candidates got appointment letters under rehabilitation assistance

In addition to the launch of the scholarship scheme, the Department issued appointment letters to 34 candidates in Group C and Group D posts across aided colleges under rehabilitation assistance.

The event also marked a major milestone as the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) was granted copyright to conduct Academic Performance Audits (APA) of higher educational institutions across the state. This will enable OSHEC to effectively assess and enhance academic standards. Odisha has become the first state in India to implement such a system.

Speaking on the occasion, the Higher Education Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthen the higher education ecosystem in the state. He noted that the scholarship scheme would help SC/ST students realise their dream of studying abroad without financial barriers. He further stated that the academic performance audit by OSHEC will enhance the quality and accountability of higher educational institutions.

Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal encouraged the newly appointed employees to perform their duties with sincerity and highlighted various initiatives undertaken to strengthen the higher education framework in Odisha.

Director of Higher Education Kali Prasanna Mahapatra delivered the welcome address. Senior officials and staff of the Department attended the programme.