Bhubaneswar: The state government has scrapped the proposed Samakoi Chakdar irrigation project in Telkoi area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

The government has decided not to go ahead with the proposed irrigation project after taking into consideration the protest by the locals of Telkoi block.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the state government’s decision while attending an event at Sirigida in Keonjhar today.

The state government had earlier decided to execute the Chakdar irrigation project on Samakoi river in Telkoi area of Keonjhar. The residents of at least 16 villages under Telkoi block would be affected by the project.

However, the locals have been opposing the project on the plea that it would not benefit any single village of Keonjhar. But, the project would help irrigate around 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in Angul district.

The protestors had urged the state government to execute the project at Biralamunda under Pallahara area of Angul.