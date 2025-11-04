Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has sought urgent intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the rescue of Adarsha Behera, an Odia youth reportedly abducted by rebel forces in war-hit Sudan.

CM directs officials to take immediate action

Acting on media reports, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday instructed senior officials to initiate all necessary measures to ensure Adarsha’s safe return.

Following the CM’s directive, the Director of Intelligence wrote to the MEA requesting prompt intervention for the rescue of the abducted youth. Additionally, the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi urged the MEA to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Sudan and monitor developments to facilitate his return.

Who is Adarsha Behera?

Adarsha Behera, a resident of Kotakana village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, had been working as a machine operator at a plastic factory in Sudan since 2022. Recently, his family received information that he had gone missing, and his current whereabouts remain uncertain.

Abducted by Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

Adarsha was allegedly taken hostage by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group involved in Sudan’s ongoing civil war. As per his wife Susmita Behera, armed rebels kidnapped him and seized his mobile phone and personal belongings.

Before his abduction, Adarsha reportedly sent an audio message to his wife, stating that the abductors might release him if both the State and Central governments intervene.

Family appeals for help

Adarsha’s father, Khetrabasi Behera, said the family has had no contact with him for the past eight days. They have appealed to authorities to take urgent steps to secure his safe release.

Diplomatic efforts underway

The Sudanese Ambassador to India has stated that the Sudanese government has already held discussions with the MEA regarding Adarsha’s release.

According to reports, Adarsha was abducted at gunpoint from Al-Fashir, around 1,000 km from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, and is believed to be held in Nyala by RSF rebels.

Video of Adarsha pleading for rescue emerges

A video has surfaced showing Adarsha sitting with folded hands before the rebels, pleading for help. In the video, he says he has been living under harsh conditions in Sudan for two years and appealed to the Odisha Government to ensure his safe rescue at the earliest.