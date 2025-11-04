Jagatsinghpur: A youth from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has reportedly been abducted by rebels in war-torn Sudan. The victim, identified as Adarsha Behera, hails from the Kotakana area under the Tirtol police limits. He was taken hostage by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group involved in Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict.

According to his wife, Susmita Behera, armed rebels kidnapped Adarsha and took away his mobile phone and personal belongings. Before his abduction, Adarsha had sent an audio message to his wife, saying that the abductors might release him if both the State and Central governments intervene. Susmita has urged the Odisha government to take immediate steps for her husband’s release.

Also read: Abducted minor girl rescued from Solapur; kidnapper held.

Adarsha’s father, Khetrabasi Behera, said they have had no contact with their son for the past eight days. He appealed to the authorities to secure his son's safe return.

Odisha authorities in touch with Central Govt

Reacting to the incident, Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said the police are in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs. “Discussions have been held regarding Adarsha’s abduction, and further talks will take place on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Ambassador to India said that his government has already discussed about Adarsha’s release with India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Adarsha had been working as a machine operator in a plastic factory in Sudan since 2022. He was abducted at gunpoint from Al-Fashir, about 1,000 km from the Sudanese capital Khartoum, and is believed to be held in Nyala by RSF rebels.

A video has also surfaced showing Adarsha sitting with folded hands before the rebels, pleading for help. In the video, he said he had been living in Sudan under difficult conditions for two years and urged the Odisha government to ensure his safe rescue.