Jagatsinghpur: Panic gripped Jogadhari Chhak near the Jagatsinghpur bus stand after a betel shop owner was found brutally murdered late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gyanranjan Pothal, a resident of Pokpur area in Jagatsinghpur district. Police have recovered a South Indian chopper from the crime scene, suspected to be the weapon used in the murder.

According to reports, Gyanranjan routinely returned home after closing his shop every night. However, when he failed to return on Friday, his wife, accompanied by a neighbour, went out in search of him. They were shocked to find him lying in a pool of blood near the chhak.

Tension at site following murder

Upon receiving the information, family members and local residents rushed to the spot. Tension prevailed in the area following the incident, but police quickly brought the situation under control.

Preliminary examination revealed multiple injury marks on the body, suggesting a brutal assault. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while police have begun an investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and identify those involved.

