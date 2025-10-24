Jeypore: Tension prevailed at Vikram Dev University (VDU) in Jeypore, Koraput district, after guest faculty members locked the main gate of the university on Friday demanding an increase in their remuneration and a written assurance from the authorities regarding their pending salaries and pay revision.

Despite attempts by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Debiprasad Mishra and Registrar Maheshwar Chandra Nayak to pacify the agitating lecturers, the situation remained deadlocked till late afternoon.

Seek Written Assurance from Authorities; Classes, Exams Affected

According to reports, the guest faculty launched a sit-in protest, locking the university gate from around 10:30 AM, demanding that their per-class remuneration be raised from Rs 500 to Rs 700, along with monthly payment of Rs 35,000. They also alleged that they have not received their salaries for the last five months.

The protest disrupted several academic activities on campus. Though the authorities managed to arrange alternative staff for ongoing +3 Second Year examinations, regular classes were severely affected.

Students arriving for classes were forced to enter through a nearby flyover, carrying their bicycles over it as the main entrance was locked. Many teachers and students parked their motorcycles on the road and climbed over the flyover to reach the campus.

Authorities Cite Upcoming Meeting with Higher Education Department

The university administration informed the protestors that the Higher Education Department has called the Registrar for a meeting in Bhubaneswar on October 27 to discuss the remuneration issue. The department had also issued a letter on October 23, directing the Registrar to appear with all necessary documents for a possible resolution.

Despite this assurance, the guest lecturers insisted on a written commitment before withdrawing their agitation.

Background of the Dispute

The guest faculty pointed out that although a consensus was reached in June to pay Rs 500 per class for 50 classes (Rs 25,000 per month), the Higher Education Department later revised the remuneration for guest lecturers in degree colleges from Rs 500 to Rs 700 per class.

They argued that while guest lecturers in other colleges are already receiving Rs 35,000 per month, they are still being paid at the old rate, which they termed “unjust and discriminatory.”

Currently, VDU has only 24 permanent faculty members, while 70 guest lecturers are engaged to manage classes across various departments.

University’s Clarification

Speaking to the media, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Debiprasad Mishra clarified that the university has not yet received any official notification from the Higher Education Department regarding the revised remuneration.

“We can only disburse payment as per the existing agreement. The issue of salary enhancement lies beyond the university’s administrative power,” he stated.

He added that the university has written three letters to the Higher Education Department, seeking guidance on the matter, and requested the guest faculty to accept the current Rs 500 rate temporarily until official directions arrive. However, the lecturers have refused to relent.

Intellectuals Call for Permanent Faculty Recruitment

Meanwhile, educationists have expressed concern over the growing dependency on guest lecturers at the university. They emphasized that the state government must expedite the recruitment of permanent faculty, as the overreliance on temporary teaching staff is affecting academic stability and timely publication of examination results.