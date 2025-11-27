Bhubaneswar: As part of the ongoing ‘Zero Fatality Fortnight’, the Odisha Commerce and Transport Department has initiated stringent action against repeated violators of traffic regulations.

Officials said the department has identified vehicle owners with a history of repeated traffic rule violations. In the first phase of the crackdown, the registration certificates of 241 vehicles have been suspended.

In coordination with the police, the Transport Department is conducting special enforcement drives targeting habitual violators. Authorities stated that strict measures, including cancellation of vehicle registrations, will continue as part of the campaign.

Among the cancelled registrations, the highest number came from the Sambalpur RTO (57 vehicles), followed by Sundargarh RTO (52 vehicles).

The ‘Zero Fatality Fortnight’, which concludes on November 30, aims to reduce road accidents in the state. Along with awareness campaigns, the Transport Department is placing strong emphasis on enforcement to ensure safer roads.