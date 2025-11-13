Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a state-wide observance of ‘Zero Fatality Fortnight’ from November 16 to 30, aiming to achieve zero road accident deaths through coordinated action and public participation.

The initiative, led by the Commerce and Transport Department, will be implemented in close collaboration with district administrations, police departments, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and other agencies. Emphasis will be placed on the four pillars of road safety — enforcement, engineering, education and emergency care.

During the fortnight, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against traffic violations. RTOs, along with the police and district authorities, will conduct intensive checking across highways, markets, educational institutions and other high-traffic zones.

Action will be taken against over-speeding, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving, and violation of helmet or seat-belt norms under the Motor Vehicles Act.

District authorities asked to pay special attention to black spots

District authorities have been directed to pay special attention to identified black spots and take corrective measures in coordination with road-engineering agencies. Immediate repair of damaged stretches, installation of signage and removal of design flaws have been prioritised.

Alongside enforcement, large-scale awareness programmes will be held to promote safe road behaviour. Government and private organisations will jointly campaign to make citizens aware that every life matters. The public will also be encouraged to extend timely help to accident victims as good samaritans.

Earlier observance of Zero Fatality Week had significantly reduced road-accident deaths in Odisha. Building on that success, the campaign has now been expanded to a fortnight-long programme.

“Reducing road accidents is a key goal in the state’s vision of a developed Odisha. The Chief Minister’s message — “Return Home Safely” — continues to inspire the people. Every life is precious. The state government appeals to all citizens to make road safety a collective responsibility,” said the Transport Department in a statement.