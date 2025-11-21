Bhubaneswar: The Baramunda Square in Bhubaneswar has turned into a traffic nightmare, with congestion worsening due to unchecked roadside encroachment and violations of traffic rules. Despite clear restrictions, makeshift shops have mushroomed under the Baramunda bridge and along both sides of the road, crowding an already busy stretch.

Vendors selling snacks, beverages, ice cream and clothes have occupied the no-vending zone, while the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) remains largely inactive, residents alleged.

The situation has become chaotic around the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal, the state’s largest bus stand. More than 1,500 buses operate from here every day, and over 20,000 passengers depend on the facility. Although the terminal has been revamped with new infrastructure and a designated bus bay, buses continue to halt on the approach roads to pick up passengers, causing heavy traffic build-up.

Commuters face hardship

Commuters said they often get stuck for long periods, as one stationary bus can block the entire road. When multiple buses stop at once, traffic comes to a standstill. The problem is worsened by private vehicles parked haphazardly on the roadway as customers visit unauthorised stalls.

Residents pointed out that stretches on the Baramunda–Khandagiri and Baramunda–Fire Station routes are clogged every morning as street vendors set up temporary stalls directly on the road. This not only narrows the road but also leads to a garbage pile-up, with food waste and plastic littering the streets.

Norms violated

Authorities had earlier issued orders restricting buses from stopping near the bridge and instructed vehicles heading towards Khandagiri to use the flyover. However, most drivers reportedly ignore the rule and continue to pass under the bridge, adding to the congestion. Buses travelling to Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore frequently stop near the junction to pick up passengers, resulting in multiple vehicles blocking a single spot.

Demand of locals

Locals and passengers have urged the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and traffic authorities to enforce strict measures to restore order. They demanded immediate action to clear illegal vending, prevent unauthorised bus halts and ensure proper traffic management at one of the city’s busiest transit points.