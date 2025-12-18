Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court Collegium today recommended the elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts.

The SC Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of Orissa High Court as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in Bihar.

Born on June 5, 1964 in Cuttack, Sahoo had assumed office as a judge in Orissa HC on July 2,2014.

The SC Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta of Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. The incumbent Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC will retire on January 9, 2026.

The Collegium has proposed the appointment of Justice Revati P Mohite Dere of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, following the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice.

Similarly, the apex court collegium made recommendations for the elevation of Justice MS Sonak of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. The incumbent Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC will retire on January 8 next year.

Moreover, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of Kerala High Court has been recommended for the post of Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.