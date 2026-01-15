Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to embark on a three-day tour of West Bengal to attend an Investors’ Meet in Kolkata, beginning tomorrow, as part of Odisha’s ongoing efforts to attract investments and boost industrial growth.

Industries Minister, senior officials to accompany CM to Kolkata

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officials from the Industries Department during the three-day engagement.

Eyeing industrial growth and job creation through roadshows, the CM will attend the investment meet for the second time, following the success of the Hyderabad meet last year.

Odisha Investors' Meet @ Hyderabad

On December 19, CM Majhi had attended the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad, where the state received investment intentions worth around ₹67,000 crore, with a combined employment potential of nearly 56,000 jobs over the two-day event.

During the Hyderabad meet, 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing an investment potential of ₹27,650 crore and an estimated generation of 15,905 jobs. In addition, investment intentions amounting to ₹39,131 crore were received, with the potential to create over 40,000 employment opportunities, according to a state government statement.

The Hyderabad roadshow featured 38 high-level one-on-one meetings and two sector-specific roundtables focusing on Pharmaceuticals and Aerospace & Defence. While the Pharmaceuticals session saw participation from CXO-level representatives of eight leading companies, the Aerospace & Defence roundtable engaged 27 firms, underlining Odisha’s growing strategic importance in these sectors.

More than 500 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders participated in the Hyderabad event, where the Chief Minister outlined his vision for Samruddha Odisha by 2036, emphasising ease of doing business, real-time project monitoring through the Chief Minister’s Dashboard, and enhanced powers for District Collectors to ensure timely project execution.