Bhubaneswar:Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai had a narrow escape on Saturday after a vehicle rammed into his car from behind near Hajipur on National Highway 55.

Car rams MP’s vehicle during travel to Jagatsinghpur event

According to reports, the BJP MP was travelling from Bhubaneswar to the Nabakrushna Choudhury Stadium in Jagatsinghpur to attend a sports event when the accident occurred. A speeding car hit Tarai’s vehicle from behind, causing significant damage.

Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai's vehicle hit by a car near Hajipur. Photograph: (Sambad)

MP safe; police detain driver, seize vehicle

However, Tarai escaped unhurt. Acting promptly, Biridi police detained the driver of the offending vehicle and seized the car involved in the collision.