Jaynarayan Bagh, the Junior Engineer of Bongomunda block in Balangir, has been arrested for misappropriation of government funds of Rs 22.16 lakh, it added.

The funds were sanctioned by the state government for renovation of five tanks at Belapada gram panchayat under Bongomunda block in Balangir during 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years.

Bagh misappropriated the funds through false muster rolls and inflated measurements, said the Vigilance Department.

A case has been registered against Bagh at Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018 and, Sections 316, 336(3) and 340(2) of the BNS.

The accused has been produced in the court of Special Vigilance Judge at Balangir.