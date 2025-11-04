Bhubaneswar:Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught a Revenue Inspector (RI) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 for processing mutation applications in Puri district.

RI demanded Rs 90,000 for six mutation cases

The accused, Jiban Krishna Parida, Revenue Inspector of Bantalsing under Pipili Tahasil, had allegedly demanded Rs 90,000 — at the rate of Rs 15,000 per case — to process mutation applications for six parental plots.

After repeated requests from the complainant, Parida reportedly reduced his demand to Rs 60,000.

Odisha Vigilance lays trap, recovers bribe money

The complainant approached Odisha Vigilance, following which a trap was laid. Parida was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

The Vigilance team seized the entire bribe amount from Parida’s possession, an official release stated.

Searches underway; case registered

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at locations linked to Parida to examine disproportionate assets (DA) angles.

A case has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

