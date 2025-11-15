Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today launched the Eco Retreat Odisha at six scenic locations in the state for 2025-26 season.

Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, launched the eco retreat facilities at Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara, Satkosia in Angul, Hirakud in Sambalpur, Daringbadi in Kandhamal, Sonapur in Ganjam and Putsil in Koraput through virtual mode from ‘Odisha Parab’ in Bengaluru.

“Eco Retreat Odisha offers a truly unforgettable experience, from serene natural landscapes and premium glamping stays to rich cultural trails and authentic local cuisines. Come, explore the magic of Odisha, where every destination tells a new story of beauty,” said Parida in a social media (X) post.

The tourists can secure their dates at bookodisha.com or dialing 0674-262330, said the Tourism Department.

Know details about the 6 Eco Retreat destinations

Eco Retreat Bhitarkanika offers glamping inside the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district. Apart from staying on Pentha beach, the tourists can go for boating along the mangrove creeks and spot the amazing wildlife.

Eco Retreat Daringbadi is located 3,000 ft above the sea level. The facility offers luxurious camp overlooking lush green valley, dense pine forests, waterfalls and coffee gardens.

Eco Retreat Hirakud is situated at the bayside overlooking the Hirakud dam. It offers a distinctive mix of comfort, tranquility and adventure activities to please guests from all walks of life. Hirakud is home to the longest earthen dam in the world with submerged remnants of temples and hidden treasures.

Eco Retreat Putsil is located close to the majestic Eastern Ghats. Dotted with thick forests, verdant valleys and picturesque waterfalls, glamping at Eco Retreat Putsil is made to usher the visitors from the humdrum of busy city life to a land of peace and unreal serenity.

Eco Retreat Satkosia is situated at the meeting point of two biogeographic regions of India—the Eastern Ghats and the Deccan Peninsula. Tourists can enjoy gorgeous views of Satkosia gorge of Mahanadi, a Ramsar site, spot exotic wildlife at Satkosia Tiger Reserve and go for boating.

Eco Retreat Sonapur is located near the mouth of Bahuda river. Visitors can enjoy the Blue Flag beach overlooking the Bay of Bengal along with the abundance of nature.