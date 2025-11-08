Rourkela: In a major boost to Sundargarh district, the tourism department has initiated action to develop 33 tourist sites following proposals submitted by Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak.

The state government has accorded priority to the proposal for comprehensive tourism development across the district.

Also Read: Odisha to Launch Home Stay Scheme to Boost Rural Tourism, Employment

Acting on government directives, Additional Secretary of the Tourism Department, Saroj Kumar Swain, has written to Sundargarh Collector Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra seeking detailed reports on the identified tourist spots.

These include:

Detailed land records

Verification of ownership

Preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) with design layouts

Estimates of required funds

The Additional Secretary, in his letter, stated that once the proposals are evaluated and found suitable, the projects will be taken up on priority for development.

Also Read: Mayurbhanj's Guhaldihi gets Odisha Tourism nod for craft village tag

Major Sites Proposed for Development

The proposals submitted by Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi include:

Ushakothi Shiva Temple Sukh Mahadev Temple Usasi Tungri Karlaghati Temple Sigramunda Temple Samaleswari Temple Campus Madrikalo Bhawan (Sundargarh) Beautification of Ib river surroundings Beautification of Angarapahad Kahnakund in Balishankara block Madheswar Shiva Temple Sapneswar Baba Temple Baba Baneswar Shiva Temple (Bonaigarh) Sigradei of Lahuniapada Ashok Jharna Mirgilota Darjing and Deodarah Kaleiposh Forest Zone Badalgiri Waterfall (Gurundia)

The spots proposed by Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak include:

Amko-Simko Shaheed Peeth (Kuarmunda) Mandira Dam Periphery (Rajgangpur) Deodarah, Darjing Rukuda Dam Brahmanmara Tank under Biramitrapur Municipality Badalgiri Waterfall (under Bhasra block) Akshayashila Waterfall (Bhasra block)

According to reports, out of the 13 tourist destinations in the district that have made it to Odisha’s tourism map, only three have seen significant development. The remaining sites have witnessed no progress for years, leading to a sharp drop in tourist footfall and almost negligible visits by foreign tourists.

So far, only Vedavyas, Khandadhar, and Pitamahal Dam in Sundargarh have seen partial development under tourism initiatives.

Residents now hope that with the proactive intervention of the Deputy Speaker and Rourkela MLA, the Sundargarh Collector will fast-track the required procedures so that the development work begins at the earliest.