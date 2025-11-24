Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, in collaboration with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), has achieved a major milestone under the BharatNetra initiative, launched in August this year.

As part of the comprehensive four-pronged strategy and the BharatNetra/I-GFTCH roadmap, in-person training for the Certificate in FinTech and InsurTech officially commenced at the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH) in Bhubaneswar today.

This forms a key component of the five-month programme, which began on September 22 this year and is scheduled to conclude on January 16 next year.

Approximately 300 students are joining the first physical session. The programme comes under the global learning pillar, one of the four components of Odisha’s FinTech capability strategy.

Under global learning, the Odisha government has partnered with the National University of Singapore’s Asian Institute of Digital Finance (NUS-AIDF) and GFTN to deliver a future-proof FinTech and InsurTech professional certification.

The training programme incudes online modules as well as on-campus sessions

This hybrid programme includes online modules, two weeks of on-campus sessions in Bhubaneswar, hands-on projects, and internship placements. It is designed to be inclusive and employment-oriented, with a target of empowering over 7,000 students from all districts across Odisha with practical, job-ready skills across FinTech, InsurTech, regulatory frameworks, and digital business operations over the next five years.

Today’s in-person sessions are led by NUS-AIDF lecturers, bringing global academic expertise and industry relevance.

A key feature is the capstone project, where 10 industry partners provide live problem statements for students to work on. Capstone themes include digital payments, financial inclusion, AI-driven financial services, InsurTech innovations, risk and compliance, and emerging technology applications.

This training is a cornerstone of Odisha’s ambition to build an Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub, creating strong pathways to high-quality jobs and industry readiness.