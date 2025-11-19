Bhubaneswar: Acting on a directive from the Supreme Court, the Odisha government is considering increasing the compensation offered to the families of individuals who die due to snakebite.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said today the state is reviewing the proposal to enhance the compensation amount. He added the Odisha government had earlier written to the Centre recommending an increase.

Currently, the compensation for snakebite deaths stands at ₹4 lakh. The Supreme Court, in connection with a recent case, has directed governments to raise this amount to ₹10 lakh.

Also read: Four killed in separate snakebite incidents in Ganjam, Keonjhar

The revised compensation structure, once approved, will be implemented across the country.

In January this year, the Supreme Court began overseeing a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the shortage of snakebite treatment, particularly anti-venom, across the country. The apex court directed the Centre to “do something” and work with state governments to ensure that treatment is available at all medical facilities, including primary and community health centres.