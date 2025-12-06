Bhubaneswar: A minor girl in Odisha’s Sundargarh district attempted self-immolation last night after she was allegedly subjected to mental torture by a person, police said today.

The minor girl, a Plus-II student as Sarbati Devi Women’s College at Rajgangpur, reportedly attempted self-immolation after pouring kerosene on her at their residence in Lanjiberna area Friday night.

The girl sustained 90 per cent burn injuries in the incident and is now undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela.

The accused had threatened to kill the minor girl

The police have arrested the accused and produced him in a local court. He had reportedly developed a relationship with the girl some days ago.

“The accused was mentally harassing the minor girl. He had also threatened to kill her. The girl made self-immolation attempt due to the mental torture. The accused person has been arrested and produced in a local court,” said Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur.

Also Read: Odisha: Widow attempts self-immolation during Cuttack Collector's grievance hearing

The police have launched a probe into the incident while the scientific team was called in to assist in the investigation.

“We have received certain clues with regard to the incident. Our investigation is underway,” added the SP.