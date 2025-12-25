Bhubaneswar: A man in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district allegedly chopped off the genitals of his neighbour’s minor son over a petty dispute today.

The incident took place at Ambiki village under Erasama police limits in Jagatsinghpur.

As per reports, Nabi Tangur, a villager of Ambiki, laid a trap in the pond of her neighbour Tikili Das to catch fish today morning.

Das’ 13-year-old son reportedly took fish from the trap to home while Tangur was away. Tangur, later, intercepted the minor boy while he was returning home from a nearby shop and chopped off his genitals with a pair of scissors.

Villagers gathered at the spot after the victim screamed for help. They rescued the critically-injured minor boy and rushed him to a hospital at Erasama.

The doctors referred the victim to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after primary treatment. The minor boy’s mother lodged a complaint in this regard with police and sought justice.