Bhubaneswar: A retired gynaecologist in Odisha’s Berhampur city has received appreciation from President Droupadi Murmu for donating a substantial amount to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for stating a gynaecologic oncology course.

Dr K Lakshmi Bai, a retired professor of gynaecology at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, has donated Rs 3.40 crore to the premier healthcare institute for starting the gynaecologic oncology course. She donated the amount days before her 100th birthday.

“I came to know that recently you have donated substantially from your savings for a noble cause of starting gynaecologic oncology course at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. This is a very significant step towards women’s empowerment and I deeply appreciate your thoughtful gesture,” said the President in a letter to the retired gynaecologist.

Murmu wished K Lakshmi Bai on her 100th birthday

The President wished good health and a peaceful life for K Lakshmi Bai on her 100th birthday.

In her letter, Murmu stated that the Centre as well as the state government are taking steps to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to people. The participation of generous citizens like K Lakshmi Bai will inspire others to come forward and support the government’s initiatives, she said.

“You have always worked for the empowerment of girls and women during your four decades long career. Your life is a shining example of how education can benefit an individual and who in turn can bring positive changes in the society,” added the President.

The donated amount will be kept as a corpus fund

The authorities of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have announced that the money, donated by the retired gynaecologist, will be established as a corpus fund and the interest from which will be utilized for research in Gynaecological malignancy, providing community oncology services to the poor and downtrodden, strengthening preventive oncology initiatives.

To ensure optimal and transparent utilization of the corpus, an Expert Supervisory Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Executive Director, said the premier health institute in a statement today.

The authorities of the hospital also expressed their gratitude to K Lakshmi Bai for the donation.

It is worth mentioning here that K Lakshmi Bai had received her medical degree in 1945 and retired as a professor of gynaecology from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in 1986.