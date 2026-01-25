Bhubaneswar: Altogether four eminent persons from Odisha have been selected for the prestigious Padma Awards for 2026.

The Centre announced the list of recipients of Padma Awards on the eve of the Republic Day today.

Altogether 131 eminent persons from across the country have been chosen for the Padma Awards, the highest Civilian Awards of the country.

The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

Charan Hembram and Mahendra Kumar Mishra of Odisha have been selected for Padma Shri Awards for their noteworthy contributions to the field of literature and education. Besides, Sarat Kumar Patra and Simanchal Patro were conferred with Padma Shri in the category of art.

Hembram from Mayurbhanj district is a Santhali author while Patro of Ganjam is a Sakhi Nata theatre artiste. Similarly, Mishra is an eminent folklorist while Patra, a native of Cuttack district, is a noted Ikat weaver and innovator, reports said.

Odisha CM congratulated the recipients

Notably, the Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities including social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

The Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi around March/April every year.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers—KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida—have congratulated the four recipients for Padma Awards from Odisha.