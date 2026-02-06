Bhubaneswar: The cops in the Odisha capital today arrested a man on charges of duping a woman doctor by identifying himself as a medical practitioner.

The accused has been identified as Saroj Mishra alias Bhabani Siddharth Shankar.

According to the Commissionerate Police, the accused came in contact with the woman doctor, who works as a medical officer in a private medical college in the city here, through a matrimonial site some days ago.

The accused is a habitual offender

The accused won the trust of the woman doctor and her family by posing as a doctor, posted in Pune. Mishra allegedly requested the woman doctor for Rs 1.5 lakh for performing the funerals of his friend's deceased mother.

Unaware of his ulterior motive, the victim reportedly lent Rs 1.3 lakh to the accused in three instalments through a digital payment app. However, the accused reportedly threatened to kill the woman doctor after she asked him for repayment.

The victim lodged a complaint in this regard with the Mancheswar police. The cops had registered a case in this regard and launched a probe into the incident.

During investigation, the police came to know that the accused is a habitual offender and he had been booked in several cases in the past.