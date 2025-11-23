Bhubaneswar: A woman died after she was allegedly kicked by her husband over domestic discord in Odisha’s Jajpur district last night.

The incident took place in Jajpur Road area of the district. The deceased has been identified as Bela Purty of Chunabhati slums under Jajpur Road police limits. The police have arrested accused Bhagirathi Purty and produced him in a local court.

As per reports, Bhagirathi, a tribal man, used to quarrel with his wife Bela over some domestic issues.

He reportedly returned home in an inebriated state last night and picked up an argument with Bela.

Cops registered case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s son-in-law

In a fit of rage, Bhagirathi allegedly kicked Bela in her abdomen, leaving her critically-injured.

The villagers rescued the victim and rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries while being treated, reports said.

On being informed, the police reached the hospital and seized the body before sending it for postmortem.

The cops had detained the accused for interrogation soon after the incident. They today registered a case in this regard on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s son-in-law and arrested the accused before producing him in a local court, reports added.