Malkangiri: In a cold-blooded act of betrayal and murder, a man allegedly killed his close friend in a bid to win over the friend’s wife in Odisha's Malkangiri district. Over a week after the brutal killing, police unravelled the motive behind the crime and arrested two of the accused in this connection.

As per reports, blood-soaked body of Uttam Biswas, a resident of MV-16 village in Malkangiri district, was recovered on February 5 near a kendu leaf warehouse close to his village. After nearly ten days of investigation, Malkangiri police revealed that the murder was allegedly orchestrated by the victim’s friend, Sameer Baidya, who had developed feelings for Uttam’s wife. According to police, Sameer had even expressed his love to her and wanted to eliminate Uttam to clear the way for a relationship. He then conspired to murder Uttam and sought the assistance of his colleague, Abhijit Majumdar, offering him ₹30,000 for help.

Police unravel 10-day mystery, arrest main accused and accomplice

As per the plan, on the night of February 4, Uttam was invited for a feast. Later, near the kendu leaf warehouse, Sameer and Abhijit allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon and murdered him in a brutal manner. Following the recovery of the body, police launched a detailed investigation, examining call records, questioning locals, and tracking the movements of the suspects. Based on technical evidence and sustained interrogation, the conspiracy was uncovered, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police arrested Sameer Baidya on February 12. The co-accused, Abhijit Majumdar, who had been absconding, was apprehended from Nadia district in Kolkata and produced before a court yesterday.

Also read: Odisha: Woman killed over dowry, body burnt to destroy evidence; husband, in-laws arrested