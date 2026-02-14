Jajpur: A 36-year-old woman, Kunita Samal, was allegedly tortured, murdered and her body set on fire by her husband and in-laws at Jari village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district, police said in a press note issued on Saturday.

Dowry harassment alleged

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s sister-in-law, Tapaswini Rout of Dashipur (Bandhasahi) under Rajkanika police limits in Kendrapada district, Kunita had been married to Dinabandhu Samal for the past 15 years. The couple had two children — a 14-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

The complainant alleged that Kunita was subjected to continuous physical and mental torture by her husband and in-laws, including demands for additional dowry of Rs 50,000. She was also allegedly denied proper food and medical treatment while suffering from fever.

Assault led to death, body burnt to destroy evidence

Police stated that on February 10, 2026, following a dispute over money, the accused persons allegedly assaulted Kunita with sticks, fists and an iron rod, leading to her death on the spot. The accused later allegedly poured diesel and set the body on fire behind their house in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Five Accused Named in FIR

Those named in the FIR include:

Dinabandhu Samal (40), husband Krupasindhu Samal (35), brother-in-law Dwarikanath Samal (70), father-in-law Dushmant Samal (35), brother-in-law Rebati Samal (60), mother-in-law

All are residents of Jari village under Binjharpur police limits.

Loan dispute triggered violence: Police

During interrogation, the accused husband reportedly confessed that he had taken loans from finance companies in his wife’s name and spent the money. Regular disputes reportedly took place over loan repayments, which escalated into violence on the day of the incident.

Police action and investigation

Police conducted a spot visit, examined witnesses, seized incriminating materials including an iron rod, and arrested all the accused. They have been forwarded to court under sections 85/80/103(1)/3(5)/238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)/r.w section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The investigation is being led by Inspector Parvati Mallick. Further probe is underway.