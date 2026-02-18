Balasore: In a shocking incident, four persons sustained critical burn injuries after a man allegedly attempted to set his wife on fire by throwing petrol at his in-laws’ house in Odisha's Balasore district. The accused has been arrested.

As per reports, Rajendra Samantaray, a resident of Narayanpur village under Baliapal police limits, had married his daughter to Karunakar Kabi of Malatri village in the Soro area about seven years ago. However, the couple had reportedly been facing marital discord for several years. Karunakar is also accused of subjecting his wife to repeated harassment. Unable to endure the alleged abuse, the woman had sought legal help and eventually returned to her parental home.

Father-in-law suffers 30 per cent burns

On Tuesday night, the accused husband allegedly went to his in-laws’ residence and created a disturbance. In a fit of rage, he reportedly attempted to kill his wife by pouring petrol and trying to set her ablaze. When her parents and brother rushed to her rescue, Karunakar threw petrol on them too.

On hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the scene. Some of them overpowered Karunakar and later handed him over to the police. All injured family members were initially rushed to the local community health centre. But given the seriousness of their condition, doctors referred them the District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore. Hospital sources said Rajendra suffered nearly 30 per cent burn injuries.

Police said the accused is in custody and further investigation is underway.

