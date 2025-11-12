Nayagarh: Panic gripped local residents after miscreants hurled bombs injuring three villagers, after a failed loot bid in Odisha's Nayagarh district late on Tuesday night. The incident took place in Solpata village of Bhatasahi panchayat within Nayagarh police limits. One of the suspects has been apprehended and detained by police.

As per reports, four bike-borne unidentified men entered the village at around 2 am and tried to break into several houses to carry out a dacoity. However, their loot attempt was foiled after some vigilant residents got whiff of the robbery and immediately raised an alarm. Seeing the villagers resist the attack, the intruders hurled crude bombs at them in retaliation. Sources said villagers heard loud blasts and came out of their houses.

Gang tried to escape but villagers overpowered one of them

Taking advantage of the chaos, the gang tried to escape into the darkness but some locals acted swifty and managed to nab one of the miscreants after a brief chase. The three others, however, managed to flee. The apprehended person was beaten up and later handed over to the police.

Three villagers sustained injuries in the explosion. They have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Their health condition is stable,hospital authorities informed.

Nayagarh Town Police said search operations have been initiated to nab the other absconding accused. The detained suspect is being interrogated, they added.

Also read: Odisha: Sword-wielding robbers loot Koraput businessman in broad daylight, video viral