Jeypore: A savage robbery came to light after a businessman was looted by masked miscreants in full public glare in Kundra block of Odisha's Koraput district. Though the heist took place two days back, it gathered attention after a footage of the incident captured by an eyewitness, went viral on social media.

The businessman was identified as Debashish Patnaik, a resident of Kotpad. He was robbed off cash to the tune of Rs 5 lakh along with hismobile phone.

As per reports, Patnaik was travelling in his four-wheeler when suddenly a gang of seven to eight masked men suddenly intercepted his vehicle on a bridge near Khatlapadar village.

The miscreants wielded swords and charged at the car. When Patnaik did not respond and remained locked in the vehicle, the assailants brandished the sharp weapons and smashed the car windows. They then forced open the door, looted all the money and left.

Loot carried out in full public glare

The hooliganism was carried out in broad daylight in presence of other commuters. The gang halted the traffic, brandished swords and carried out the loot as shocked onlookers stayed put in respective vehicles. A shopkeeper nearby managed to capture the entire incident on their mobile phone and later circulated it on social media triggering public outrage on the rising lawlessness in the region.

No arrest has been made till now. Locals, meanwhile, demanded stricter street surveillance in the area as anti-social elements are active in that route.

