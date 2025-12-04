Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has simplified the process for resale of old apartments by effecting necessary amendments to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

This was revealed by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today.

The state government has also relaxed the rules under the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management Act-2023 to allow resale of old apartments.

“The state government has relaxed the rules and allowed resale of old apartments after thorough deliberations. The initiative will benefit the people,” said the minister.

As per the new rules, apartments sold before the promulgation of RERA Act-2016 no longer need documents like occupancy certificates and RERA registration certificates for resale of the properties.

Old apartment owners in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are likely to be benefitted by the initiative

Now, the owners of the old apartments are required to submit the old deeds of transfer or registered sale deeds at the time of resale of the properties.

“Numerous apartment owners, who purchased those properties prior to October 5, 2016, were encountering difficulties in registering their deeds of transfer during resale. The state government relaxed the rules under the OAOM Act-2023 to facilitate resale of old apartments,” said the H&UD Department in a special order.

The inititive is likely to be beneficial for the old apartment owners in urban areas of Odisha including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.